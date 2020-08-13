Vidya Balan: I find it easier to follow my heart

Vidya Balan does not like to follow norms. She finds it easier to follow her heart. The actress says doing something that is not natural to you can be a painful process, which she realised a few years ago.

“I find it easier to follow my heart because I’ve tried in the past to follow the norm,” Vidya told IANS in a candid interview.

“I think when you do something that’s not natural to you, or that’s not authentic for you, that process is very painful. I realised that a few years ago, I think almost 10 years ago, and started to read my inner voice and follow that. I found that to be easier. When I think, ‘ohh this is the right thing to do’, it never works for me,” she added.