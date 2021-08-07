Yo Yo Honey Singh breaks silence on domestic violence allegations

“I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health and negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family - my old parents and younger sister - who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature,” he said.

Singh said in the statement that he has been associated with the industry for over 15 years and has worked with artists and musicians across the country. “Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings,” he said.