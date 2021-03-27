Books by show biz stars brighten the Boi Mela

Books written by a number of showbiz stars appear this year’s Ekushey Boi Mela, the annual book fair. Some are prose and poetry collections, some fiction and some autobiographies.
These books have been published by various publication houses. Some books are awaiting publication.
Like last year, this year too, two books by veteran actor Abul Hayat have been published. One of his books is fiction, titled 'Swapner Brishti' and another one is about theatre named - 'Duti Mancha Natak'. Bangla Prokashan published these books. 'Swapner Bristy' consists of two stories and has already been adapted as a television drama.
Abul Hayat said, “It’s always a pleasure to have my books at the book fair. I usually sit in the stalls. Some of the stalls keep my previous books too and I roam around the stalls. Reading and buying books is a marvelous habit and is a pleasure. However, I can only visit the book fair for only a few days this time. It feels good to meet friends and acquaintances.”
Adhyayon has published a book of poetry by singer and actor Tahsan Khan. This book contains a collection of stories and poetry. Tahsan is going through an emotional experience with this book.
He said, “I am feeling the same as when I had the first release of my musical career. It’s like introducing my new identity. My audience and fans will find me as a writer here.” The book contains incidents from the writer’s life, which he has never revealed before.
A horror thriller titled "Ajagatik Chhaya'' written by actress Kusum Sikder will be published at the book fair. Tamralipi Publications is publishing the book.
Kushum said that encouraged by a friend, she published a book of poetry for the first time during the book fair in 2015. She got the inspiration for writing novels from there. The actress said, “Winning a prize for writing a book of poetry has given me the courage to publish a story book.”
Two books of actress Ashna Habib Bhabna have been published in two consecutive years. This year too, a book named as “Golapi Jamin” has been published from Tamralipi Publications.
Kushum said that encouraged by a friend, she published a book of poetry for the first time during the book fair in 2015. She got the inspiration for writing novels from there. The actress said, “Winning a prize for writing a book of poetry has given me the courage to publish a story book.”
Two books of actress Ashna Habib Bhabna have been published in two consecutive years. This year too, a book named as “Golapi Jamin” has been published from Tamralipi publications.
Bhabna said, “I have been regular in the book fair since my childhood. It is a great pleasure for me to have my own book available in that fair.”