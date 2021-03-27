Books by show biz stars brighten the Boi Mela

Books written by a number of showbiz stars appear this year’s Ekushey Boi Mela, the annual book fair. Some are prose and poetry collections, some fiction and some autobiographies.

These books have been published by various publication houses. Some books are awaiting publication.

Like last year, this year too, two books by veteran actor Abul Hayat have been published. One of his books is fiction, titled 'Swapner Brishti' and another one is about theatre named - 'Duti Mancha Natak'. Bangla Prokashan published these books. 'Swapner Bristy' consists of two stories and has already been adapted as a television drama.