BTS releasing new album after historic success of 'Dynamite'

K-pop sensation BTS were releasing their highly anticipated new studio album on Friday, following the historic success of their all-English single "Dynamite".

The trailblazing septet cemented their prominence in the world's biggest market in August, becoming the first South Korean act to top the US singles chart -- with "Dynamite" entering the Billboard Hot 100 at number one.

They are credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, and last month their label Big Hit Entertainment made a high-profile stock market debut.