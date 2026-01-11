I have not been well for a long time: Tahsan

How are you?
Tahsan: I am managing.
If you are able to talk and have the time, may I call you?
Tahsan: Actually, my mental state is not very good. You may ask your questions here.
What happened?
Tahsan: The honest answer is that I have not been well for a long time. Why I am not well is something I do not want to disclose publicly at this moment.
Tahsan, you may have noticed that various rumours are circulating in different places about you and some people are trying to comment or write about the matter. What would you like to say about this?
Tahsan: At present, I do not wish to say anything publicly. I will speak when the time is right. I can say this much that the recent reports regarding our anniversary celebration are not true.
In some places it has also been claimed that you were present and that the anniversary was celebrated, but no photographs were made public.
Tahsan: I did not celebrate the anniversary. The reports that have been published are false news.
There was also talk regarding the celebration of your birthdays?
Tahsan: Neither of us was present at the other’s birthday. She was not present on my birthday either. For now, I do not want to say anything more.
We are also hearing that you have not been living together for a long time. Some are even saying that you are divorced.
Tahsan: To be honest, the news of our separation is true. I will speak about this in detail later.
When and why did you take such a decision?
Tahsan: That is a very large and complex matter and I do not wish to discuss it now. Once everything is finalised, I will inform everyone.
It is being said that you have been living separately for quite some time?
Tahsan: I came to Australia on tour last September. Even before that tour, we had decided to live separately. Since then, I have distanced myself from Facebook and from music. I have been spending my time travelling alone. I am travelling and that is all. During this time, my companion has been books. I travel and read and that is how my time passes.
We wish you all the very best. We hope you recover soon.
Tahsan: Thank you. Please pray that I can get through this difficult time quickly.