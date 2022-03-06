Chamber Court now stays HC order legalising Zayed Khan's candidature

On 2 March, the High Court has declared illegal the decision of the appeal board that declared Nipun Akhter the general secretary in the election of the film artistes' association by cancelling the candidature of film actor Zayed Khan.
A High Court bench comprising justice Mamnun Rahman and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed this order after hearing a writ petition filed by Zayed Khan to get back the post of general secretary.
On 3 March, actress Nipun appealed against this verdict in the Chamber Court that produced before the court for hearing today, Sunday.
Lawyer Rokon Uddin Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman represented Nipun Akter in the court while advocate Ahsanul Karim, Nahid Sultana and Mujibul Haque Bhuiyan for Zayed Khan.