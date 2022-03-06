Entertainment

Chamber Court now stays HC order legalising Zayed Khan's candidature

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The Chamber Court of Appellate Division has stayed the High Court's decision to declare Zayed Khan's candidature legal for the post of general secretary in the Bangladesh Film Artists' Association election.

Chamber judge Obaidul Hasan passed the order on Sunday against an appeal filed by the actress Nipun Akter. This appeal has also been forwarded to the regular bench of Appellate Division for hearing on 4 April.

On 2 March, the High Court has declared illegal the decision of the appeal board that declared Nipun Akhter the general secretary in the election of the film artistes' association by cancelling the candidature of film actor Zayed Khan.

A High Court bench comprising justice Mamnun Rahman and justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed this order after hearing a writ petition filed by Zayed Khan to get back the post of general secretary.

On 3 March, actress Nipun appealed against this verdict in the Chamber Court that produced before the court for hearing today, Sunday.

Lawyer Rokon Uddin Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman represented Nipun Akter in the court while advocate Ahsanul Karim, Nahid Sultana and Mujibul Haque Bhuiyan for Zayed Khan.

