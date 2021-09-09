Entertainment

Children short film ‘BTS Girl’ in the making

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

A children short film titled ‘BTS Girl’ directed by filmmaker Anarya Murshid is in the making. Test shooting of the film was finished on 2 September.

Veteran actor Mamunur Rashid is the acting director of the film while child actor Naila Tazwar Spheyeta will play the role of lead character.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mujibur Rahman Khan is the director of photography while Rabiul Islam is the sound director and Lila Ferdousi is the production designer and editor of the film. Kazi Alim-Uz-Zaman penned a playback song.

default-image

Cinehaat and Motion Bangla are jointly producing it while Ujan is the partner of the film.

Advertisement

Producer Sajedul Azad said children films are hardly made in our country. "Many may think children films are not profitable but I believe it is possible to make profit from it because a large audience of visual contents are the children. Even if there is no profit someone should make children films," he added.

default-image

Director Anarya Murshid said, “Children along with senior actors are also working in the film. They are new in the film.”

“I myself am also in the narrative film. That’s why I have made the demo of a portion of the film at first. Hopefully, we would release the film in 2022,” he added.

Read more from Entertainment
Advertisement