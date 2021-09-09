Children short film ‘BTS Girl’ in the making

Mujibur Rahman Khan is the director of photography while Rabiul Islam is the sound director and Lila Ferdousi is the production designer and editor of the film. Kazi Alim-Uz-Zaman penned a playback song.
Cinehaat and Motion Bangla are jointly producing it while Ujan is the partner of the film.
Producer Sajedul Azad said children films are hardly made in our country. "Many may think children films are not profitable but I believe it is possible to make profit from it because a large audience of visual contents are the children. Even if there is no profit someone should make children films," he added.
Director Anarya Murshid said, “Children along with senior actors are also working in the film. They are new in the film.”
“I myself am also in the narrative film. That’s why I have made the demo of a portion of the film at first. Hopefully, we would release the film in 2022,” he added.