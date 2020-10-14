Cinema halls to reopen from 16 October

The information ministry has given permission to all concerned to screen films in the country’s cinema halls from 16 October, reports BSS.
The ministry on Wednesday issued a circular permitting all concerned authorities to open the cinema halls keeping at least half of the number of seats in the cinema halls vacant, ensuring proper hygiene and social distancing during the prevailing COVID- 19 situation, said an official handout here.
Earlier, information minister Hasan Mahmud told a delegation of filmdom that he would discuss the issue of opening the cinema halls with the prime minister.