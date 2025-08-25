Tawhid Afridi arrested by CID from Barishal
Content creator Tawhid Afridi has been arrested in connection with the attack and murder case linked to last year's anti-discrimination student movement.
A special team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Dhaka nabbed him around 10:00pm on Sunday from the Bangla Bazar area in Barishal city, said Mizanur Rahman, officer in charge (OC) of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station.
Tawhid Afridi is the son of My TV Chairman Nasir Uddin Sathi, who was also arrested recently in connection with the same case.
OC Mizanur Rahman said Afridi had been hiding in a residence near the Popular Diagnostic Centre in Bangla Bazar. Acting on a tip-off, a CID team, assisted by local police, raided the house and arrested him.
He was subsequently taken to Dhaka for further legal proceedings.
The identity of the house owner and their connection to Afridi remains unclear.
On 17 August, Afridi's father, Md Nasir Uddin Sathi, was arrested in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station, relating to the attack and killing of protesters during the student-led anti-discrimination movement.
The case, filed on 30 August last year, names Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the prime accused.
Former Minister Obaidul Quader is listed as the second accused, and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdullah Al Mamun is the third. Tawhid Afridi is listed as the 11th accused and his father as the 22nd. In total, 25 people have been named, with another 150 unidentified persons also accused.
The case is currently under investigation by the CID.