Tawhid Afridi arrested by CID from Barishal

Content creator Tawhid Afridi has been arrested in connection with the attack and murder case linked to last year's anti-discrimination student movement.

A special team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Dhaka nabbed him around 10:00pm on Sunday from the Bangla Bazar area in Barishal city, said Mizanur Rahman, officer in charge (OC) of Barishal Kotwali Model Police Station.

Tawhid Afridi is the son of My TV Chairman Nasir Uddin Sathi, who was also arrested recently in connection with the same case.