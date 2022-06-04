Depp-Heard trial's impact 'potentially catastrophic' for abuse survivors

The acrid US defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard -- and the decision to televise it -- will have a "potentially catastrophic" impact on abuse survivors, advocates say.

Jurors in the six-week trial, in which the former husband and wife traded claims and counterclaims of violent domestic abuse, sided largely with Depp this week, ordering Heard to pay him $10.35 million for defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post editorial in which she never mentioned his name.

Judge Penney Azcarate decided weeks before the trial began to allow cameras in the state court, fearing that if she did not, too many reporters would show up for the high-profile case.

"I don't see any good cause not to do it," Azcarate said, according to Variety -- a decision that Depp's lawyers welcomed and Heard's lawyers fought.

Michele Dauber, a law professor at Stanford University and advocate against campus sexual assault, branded it "the single worst decision for survivors by a court in decades" that showed "a profound lack of understanding by the judge of sexual violence."