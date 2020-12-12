Arifin Shuvo tests COVID-19 positive

Popular Dhallywood actor Arifin Shuvo has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actor got his COVID-19 result on Friday and shared the information on his verified Facebook page through a video message on Saturday noon.

Shuvo said his physical condition is well and he is now taking rest at home.

“I hope I will recover soon and get back to work. The physician said I will recuperate soon,” Shuvo said.