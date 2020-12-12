Arifin Shuvo tests COVID-19 positive

Popular Dhallywood actor Arifin Shuvo has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The actor got his COVID-19 result on Friday and shared the information on his verified Facebook page through a video message on Saturday noon.
Shuvo said his physical condition is well and he is now taking rest at home.
“I hope I will recover soon and get back to work. The physician said I will recuperate soon,” Shuvo said.
Taking to Prothom Alo, Shuvo said he is having mild difficulty in breathing and taking medicine as per the physician’s suggestion.
Shuvo has starred in an action thriller Mission Extreme which is awaiting release. He has also been cast to play Bangabandhu’s role in the latter’s biopic. Shuvo is supposed to fly to Mumbai on 25 January for the shooting.