Bangladesh actress, model Loren Mendes commits suicide

Bangladesh actress and model Loren Mendes has committed suicide at her home in Baridhara of the capital.
The body of the actress was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her room around 7:30 in the morning.
Gulshan police station officer-in-charge SM Kamruzzaman confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
The actress and model last attended the shooting of the drama ‘Troll’ on 27 August. She was seen quite normal during the shooting.
It hasn't been ascertained why she committed suicide.
OC Kamruzzaman said, “We’ve recovered the body and sent it to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue. She committed suicide hanging from ceiling fan with a scarf. But it hasn't been ascertained why she has committed suicide.”
“We assume she might have killed herself due to a family feud,” he added.
Her last drama Troll’s director Sanjay Samaddar said Loren was normal, smiling and attentive to her role during the shooting. She was acting in role of a girl who was a victim of cyber-bullying.
Loren began her career with photo shooting and modeling. Later, she became quite popular in the music video world. Finally she started acting in dramas.
She was much acclaimed for her roles in the short films ‘Amar Prem’ and ‘Tomar Pichu Charbona’.