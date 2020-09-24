Kabori and Sabina team up for a new movie

Sabina Yasmin is adding new notes to her repertoire, this time as music director and composer. Over a span of five decades, the music diva of Bangladesh has recorded over 16,000 songs of a wide genre including patriotic songs, modern Bangla and playback for the movies.
And now for the first time in her long music career, Sabina Yasmin takes up music director and composition for Kabori's movie 'Ei Tumi, Shei Tumi'. On 22 September at the Channel i studio, she recorded 'Duti chokhe chhilo kichhu nirob kotha, tumi photale shei chokhhe choncholota', lyrics by Mohammad Rafiquzzaman and music of her own composition. Kabori herself will appear to sing the song on screen.
Speaking about this new role in the music role, Sabina Yasmin said, "I never imagined being a music director ever. But when Kabori, who is so close to my heart, offered me the chance, I took it up. This will certainly be a new experience, to listen to artistes sing my compositions."
Sarah Begum Kabori, the actress who ruled as the silver screen's sweetheart for decades, said, "It was my idea to launch Sabina Yasmin as a composer. I was looking for a new actor and actress for the movie and also for a new music director. That's when Sabina Yasmin's name popped into my head. She has been singing for five decades and is still singing. I felt her experience could be put to use. Sabina Yasmin will emerge in a new role, coming up with something new."
The movie will have four songs. The lyricists are Gazi Mazharul Anwar, Mohammad Rafiquzzaman and Kabori. This move, funded by a grant, will feature Kabori herself in the main role. And the two new faces to be introduced in the film are Riad Raihan and Nishat Nawar Salwa. Salwa was the first runner-up of Miss World Bangladesh 2018.
Kabori is not just directing and acting in 'Ei Tumi Shei Tumi'. She has written the story, screen play and dialogues too.
Kabori began shooting the movie a few days before the coronavirus outbreak in the country, then had to stop due to the restrictions imposed by the government. After a six-month hiatus, shooting of 'Ei Tumi Shei Tumi' resumed on Wednesday. Rehearsals had been carried out at a stretch before the resumption of shooting.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening, actress and director Kabori said, "It has been so long since I stood in front of the camera. I am both acting and directing. I have drawn up a story board which makes it easy to both act and direct."
Are hygiene rules being maintained on set? Kabori replied, "We are maintaining full hygiene rules. Everyone on the unit is very conscious. The work has to be completed. There has been enough delay. I want to work at a stretch and finish the work."
Salwa made her debut before the movie camera for the first time on Wednesday, for Kabori's movie. Speaking about her first day's experience, she said, "I have been rehearsing for quite some time, but even so I was really nervous on the night before the actual filming began. It was like the night before the SSC exam. I am just trying to follow Kabori ma'am's instructions. Working on this movie is a life experience for me, that much I can say."
The filming will continue at Uttara for a stretch up till 29 September. Kabori, with this movie, has taken up direction after 14 years. The first movie she directed was 'Aina', released in 2005. Kabori is not just directing and acting in 'Ei Tumi Shei Tumi'. She has written the story, screen play and dialogues too.