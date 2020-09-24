Kabori and Sabina team up for a new movie

Sarah Begum Kabori, the actress who ruled as the silver screen's sweetheart for decades, said, "It was my idea to launch Sabina Yasmin as a composer. I was looking for a new actor and actress for the movie and also for a new music director. That's when Sabina Yasmin's name popped into my head. She has been singing for five decades and is still singing. I felt her experience could be put to use. Sabina Yasmin will emerge in a new role, coming up with something new."

The movie will have four songs. The lyricists are Gazi Mazharul Anwar, Mohammad Rafiquzzaman and Kabori. This move, funded by a grant, will feature Kabori herself in the main role. And the two new faces to be introduced in the film are Riad Raihan and Nishat Nawar Salwa. Salwa was the first runner-up of Miss World Bangladesh 2018.