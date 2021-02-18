Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020 announces top 50 contestants’ names

Beauty pageant competition Flora Bank Miss Universe 2020 has announced the names of its top 50 contestants, reports UNB.
This year, the competition saw a total of 9,256 registrations and around 500 participants got calls for the audition round,according to the organizers.
The top 50 contestants got selected through a live audition on February 11, and a virtual audition for contestants joining from outside the country was held on February 13. The assessment was done by evaluating the beauty, education, talent, analytical power and other selective indicators of the contestants.
From the 500 participants, these 50 contestants got the opportunity to qualify for the top 20: Mariyam, Ayesha Yasmin Esha, Tamim Nuzhat Orchi, Apana Chakma, Farzana Akter Ani, Fatematuj Johura, Nabila Risha Riya, Sungida Tasnim Ayshi, Meherin Afrin Kamal, Maksuda Khan, Yasmin Mustari Badhan, Nusrat Jahan Dipti, Samaheer Jamil, Afla Amran, Munmun Rahman, Sonia Wahid Mitu, Towhida Tasnim Tifa, Zilshan Hossain Dola, Celina D'Cruze, Alifa Akter, Habiba Khatun Pinky, Tangia Zaman Mithila, Nilasha Mondal, Samanzar Syeed, Anika Tabassum Era, Ankita Dey, Humaira Hannan, Farzana Yasmin, Maisha Sherly Rahman, Naziba Tabassum, Sethe Nakib, Nashra Rahman, Razia Sultana Atoshi, Nishat Tabassum Borsha, Wahida Ananna Anu, Tushme Islam, Kakole Mohanto Keya, Rumana Rowshan, Preya Saha, Tridipa Showmick Tisha, Taslima Hossain Nodi, Kazi Sadika Mahmud Isha, Israt Jahan Mim, Ria Biswas, Maliha Muntaha, Fatima Akter, Nidra Dey, Saima Tazmim Orin, Noor-E-Saba Ananna and Kashfia Tashnin Amany.
These 50 contestants will go through a detailed grooming session, starting from February 20. They will be prepared by their mentors for the final round, focusing on different skill sets.
Bangladeshi Flag Girl Priota Iftekhar (Miss Culture Worldwide 2018), Fashion Designer Shahrukh Amin, Fashion Editor of ICE Today Gautam Saha and 2019 Miss Universe Bangladesh First Runner-up Alisha Islam were judges in the audition round.
The winner of the Flora Bank Miss Universe 2020 will be the representative of Bangladesh in the 69th Miss Universe 2020 pageant to be held in the United States in May 2021.
According to the organisers, the number of talented participants increased this year compared to the previous edition.
Renowned musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan, alongside model, actor and Lux-Channel I Superstar 2007 winner Bidya Sinha Mim will chair the final round of the Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020.
The organisers also informed that the grand finale of the competition will be held on March 20, in Dhaka.
Television channel RTV is the Exclusive Broadcast partner of this contest and Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is the Exclusive Hospitality partner.