Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020 announces top 50 contestants’ names

Bangladeshi Flag Girl Priota Iftekhar (Miss Culture Worldwide 2018), Fashion Designer Shahrukh Amin, Fashion Editor of ICE Today Gautam Saha and 2019 Miss Universe Bangladesh First Runner-up Alisha Islam were judges in the audition round.

The winner of the Flora Bank Miss Universe 2020 will be the representative of Bangladesh in the 69th Miss Universe 2020 pageant to be held in the United States in May 2021.

According to the organisers, the number of talented participants increased this year compared to the previous edition.

Renowned musician and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan, alongside model, actor and Lux-Channel I Superstar 2007 winner Bidya Sinha Mim will chair the final round of the Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020.

The organisers also informed that the grand finale of the competition will be held on March 20, in Dhaka.

Television channel RTV is the Exclusive Broadcast partner of this contest and Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is the Exclusive Hospitality partner.