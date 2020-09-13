Sadek Bacchu in critical condition

Popular television and big screen actor Sadek Bacchu who was diagnosed with coronavirus has been on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mohakhali Universal Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated on Saturday. General secretary Zayed Khan of Bangladesh Film Actors’ Association told this to Prothom Alo.
Managing director of Universal Medical College Hospital, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, has confirmed the deteriorating condition of Sadek Bacchu. He also said that complications have increased. His respiratory problems did not improve even after full oxygen support.
Ashish Kumar said the actor had to undergo heart bypass surgery earlier which is why the situation has become more complicated.
Sadek Bacchu’s daughter Sadika Fairuz Mehzabin told Prothom Alo that actor Sadek Bacchu was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital on 6 September after he suddenly fell ill. His samples were collected for COVID-19 test on the advice of doctors as he had corona symptoms. They got the test results last Friday. It shows Sadek Bacchu was COVID-19 positive.
The actor was shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali from Dhaka Medical College after he tested coronavirus positive.
Sadek Bachchu has been irregular in acting for some time. His career spanned five decades, including stage, radio, television and cinema. In the 1990’s, he became known for his performance in director Ehtesham's 'Chandni'.
He started acting on stage before radio or television. The name of his theatre group was ‘Motijheel Theatre’. He is still the president of the group. He still writes plays, directs for the group.
Producer Abdullah Yusuf Imam called Sadek Bacchu on BTV after seeing his performance in a play in Mahila Samiti. In 1974, he acted in the play 'Prothom Angikar' on BTV. So far, he has acted in more than a thousand plays. His first movie was 'Ramer Sumati' directed by Shahidul Amin. Notable films of this multi-faceted actor include 'Judge Barrister Police Commissioner', 'Jiban Nadir Teerey', 'Dhaka to Bombay',' Sujan Sakhi ' and so on.