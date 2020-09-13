Sadek Bacchu in critical condition

Popular television and big screen actor Sadek Bacchu who was diagnosed with coronavirus has been on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mohakhali Universal Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated on Saturday. General secretary Zayed Khan of Bangladesh Film Actors’ Association told this to Prothom Alo.

Managing director of Universal Medical College Hospital, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, has confirmed the deteriorating condition of Sadek Bacchu. He also said that complications have increased. His respiratory problems did not improve even after full oxygen support.

Ashish Kumar said the actor had to undergo heart bypass surgery earlier which is why the situation has become more complicated.