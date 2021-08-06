Director Chayanika Chowdhury detained

Lavlu said the Television Programme Producer Association of Bangladesh’s general secretary informed him of the matter.
Saju Muntasir said he heard that Chayanika was detained over issues relating to actress Pori Moni.
Chayanika has been directing a film titled ‘Bishwa Sundori’ starring Pori Moni and actor Siam, among others. Pori Moni also signed up for Chayanika’s web film titled ‘Antarale’ recently. Shooting of the film was scheduled to start in the first week of September.
Chayanika had very close connection with actress Pori Moni who was detained on Wednesday evening from her Banani residence.
Pori Moni would call Chayanika ‘ma’. Chayanika stood beside the actress after the Dhaka Boat Club incident.