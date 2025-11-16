Court issues arrest warrant, actress Mehazabien says case is baseless

An arrest warrant has been issued by a Dhaka court against actress Mehazabien Chowdhury and her brother in a case filed on charges of disturbing peace and order.

The popular actress has reacted to the development, claiming that the allegations brought against her are completely baseless.

As Mehazabien and her brother Alisan Chowdhury did not appear before the court on the scheduled date, judge Afroza Haque Tania of Dhaka Executive Magistrate Court-3 ordered the issuance of arrest warrants against them.

The plaintiff, Amirul Islam, told Prothom Alo today, Sunday, that 3 November had been set as the date for actress Mehazabien and her brother to appear before the court.

As they did not appear, the court issued arrest warrants against them. At the same time, 18 December has been fixed for submitting the report related to their arrest.