Toronto comes alive with stars, premieres and buzzing crowds

Toronto has once again transformed into the center of the cinematic universe. Long queues stretch outside theatres, cameras flash along the red carpet and crowds crane their necks just for a glimpse of their favorite stars. Filmmakers, actors, producers, industry professionals and cinephiles from all around the world have converged in this Canadian city. With world premieres, star appearances and lively discussions, downtown Toronto seems to belong entirely to film for the next few days.

Against this festive backdrop, the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has officially raised its curtain on Thursday. The festival kicked off with the world premiere of Oscar-winning filmmaker Siân Heder’s ‘Being Heumann’. The festival will run until 20 September, with 293 films in its official selection.