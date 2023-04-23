'Dame Edna Everage' comedian Barry Humphries dies

Australian comedian Barry Humphries, whose "Dame Edna Everage" alter ego left audiences in stitches, died aged 89 in a Sydney hospital on Saturday.

Humphries, best known for his impersonation of a suburban housewife in the guise of Everage, "passed away peacefully" surrounded by family, said a statement by his publicist to Australian media.

"He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit," it said.

"With over seventy years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be."

He leaves his wife Lizzie, four children and 10 grandchildren, it said.

"The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."

Humphries died in Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital after being treated for various ailments, Australian media said. The hospital declined to comment.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese paid homage to the actor, whose unforgettable characters included Everage, the lecherous and boorish Sir Les Patterson, and the dull, elderly man of the suburbs Sandy Stone.