“Ghotona Shotto” cast, crew apologise after controversy

The tele-fiction tales the story of a couple, acted by Afran Nisho as a driver and Mehazabien Chowdhury as a housemaid, who mischievously deceive their service-takers.

Later in the tele-fiction showcases that the couple was bestowed with a child with special needs, wondering if their child's condition is a result of their misdeeds.

After the telecast of the tele-fiction, Amrin Zaman, a mother, first addressed the issue on Sunday at a Facebook live video. A large number of audiences have since expressed their disgust on social media over the portrayed message, raising questions about the sensitivity of the makers towards the topic of children with special needs.