Girls Planet 999: Where dreams come true

The ‘planet’ theme of the show is derived from a new collaboration between Mnet and NCSoft's new platform called UNIVERSE which is centered on K-pop. It will allow votes from other countries outside of the participating three, and also hosts other promotional content for the show. Girls Planet 999 is hosted by the famous actor Yeo Jin-goo is the planet master, with Lee Sun-mi and Tiffany Young as K-Pop Masters who will guide them along with the trainers. JuHee, a choreographer and dancer for JYPE, and Baek Koo-Young, an SM choreographer will be the dance trainers. And the Vocal Masters would be Jo Ayoung and Lim Han-Byul. And the global K-pop fans who are watching the show from all around the world are planet guardians.

In the first episode, host Yeo Jin-goo explained that there will also be 33 units with 3 trainees which will be called ‘cells’ and each of them will include one girl from South Korea, one from Japan, and one from China. Each of the three categories has its own assigned colors. The K-Group's color is yellow, C-Group's color is blue, and the J-group's color is pink. The cells were decided by common factors like their K-pop biases, professions, favorite shows, or age. Even though Mnet had decided the cells, the girls could later change their cellmates. These cells would be judged together and either all 3 girls would survive or get eliminated. And in the end, 9 winners will get together to form a K-pop group. In every mission, the top 9 global picks will become the planet top 9 that symbolizes the debut group.