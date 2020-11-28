Google offers UK’s top nostalgic films for free on Pixel 5G

Google has allowed access to the top nostalgic films in the UK which can be downloaded for free till 10 December especially on the new Pixel 5G.

People can download classic films, such as ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ or ‘Monty Python’s Life of Brian,’ all from a unique Google Map in the holiday season.

“Transport yourself to a world of nostalgia by searching the map for symbols that represent the films in relevant locations. If you find one, you’ll receive a code to rediscover and enjoy the movie in Google Play,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Anyone can take part, regardless of what type of phone they have.