Bangla House to debut at London, showcasing Bangladesh’s creative, innovative strength

Bangla House will make its debut at SXSW London from 2-4 June, bringing Bangladesh and its global diaspora to one of the world’s most influential platforms for culture, technology, trade, music, art, and innovation.

Presented by Amreen Bashir Ali and Tanveer Ali from the Mubarak Ali Foundation, Durjoy Rahman from the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation, and Ayesha Qureshi MBE and Abdal Ullah from British Bangladeshi Power & Inspiration in collaboration with SXSW London, the Bangla House event will take place at the Kobi Nazrul Centre on Brick Lane.

SXSW has long served as a global meeting point where creators, investors, founders, artists, and leaders come together to shape conversations and build new ideas. Bangla House marks a major moment for Bangladesh and its diaspora, creating a platform dedicated to showcasing Bangladeshi creativity, entrepreneurship, culture, and influence on an international stage.