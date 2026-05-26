Bangla House to debut at London, showcasing Bangladesh’s creative, innovative strength
Bangla House will make its debut at SXSW London from 2-4 June, bringing Bangladesh and its global diaspora to one of the world’s most influential platforms for culture, technology, trade, music, art, and innovation.
Presented by Amreen Bashir Ali and Tanveer Ali from the Mubarak Ali Foundation, Durjoy Rahman from the Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation, and Ayesha Qureshi MBE and Abdal Ullah from British Bangladeshi Power & Inspiration in collaboration with SXSW London, the Bangla House event will take place at the Kobi Nazrul Centre on Brick Lane.
SXSW has long served as a global meeting point where creators, investors, founders, artists, and leaders come together to shape conversations and build new ideas. Bangla House marks a major moment for Bangladesh and its diaspora, creating a platform dedicated to showcasing Bangladeshi creativity, entrepreneurship, culture, and influence on an international stage.
Across three days, Bangla House will feature discussions spanning investment, startups, healthcare innovation, artificial intelligence, fashion, music, media, food, art, and cultural diplomacy. Speakers include Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, investor Rahat Ahmed, fashion icon Bibi Russell, and Emmy awarded music director, Shams Ahmed along with many others.
The programme will also feature performances from leading artists shaping contemporary Bangladeshi and diaspora sound, including Xefer, Surya Sen, and Farooque Bhai Project, to name a few.
Bringing together founders, investors, artists, policymakers, and cultural leaders from Bangladesh and across the diaspora, Bangla House reflects a growing confidence in Bangladesh’s creative economy and its ability to contribute meaningfully to global conversations shaping the future.
Bangla House at SXSW London is free and open to all. Please join to celebrate Bangladeshi and diaspora talent and power.