“Hellbound”: What if you are the one bound for hell?

But only some seconds later a rumble rips through the city. The massive dark figures in the video appear out of nowhere, and make their way towards the man, bashing people and things in their way. The three giant ape-like creatures attack and violently murder the man in broad daylight. Once he's beaten to death, the monsters burn the corpse until all that remains is an ashy skeleton. With their work complete, the three otherworldly beings jump back to whatever hellish realm they came from. It’s an appropriately horrifying introduction to a series that doesn’t let up the tension for six whole episodes, diving into a world where angels appear to inform people of their sins, forewarn them of their time of death before monsters show up at the appointed time to drag them to hell.

The series doesn’t waste any time thrusting you into the show's unique premise, in which we soon discover that there are also ‘angels’ alongside these three demons who give the prophecy to the chosen ones. These ‘angels’ are the creatures that deliver people’s death sentences. They manifest as a giant, floating face hovering ominously in the air, giving their targets an exact time for their deaths as well as the news that they are bound for hell. It could be mere seconds or it could also be many long and agonizing years, but once the countdown comes to an end, that's when those beastly creatures come and send you straight to hell. As you might expect, religious fanatics soon latch onto the idea that angels have stepped in to send sinners to hell. We don’t know where the monsters come from or where they go, though the New Truth wants everyone to believe that the monsters have been sent by God and that their victims go to hell, as the “angels” decree.