Anne Hathaway: My kids love to wrestle

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway says her two sons Jonathan and Jack have a cute relationship. She added that the siblings love to wrestle with each other.

Talking about how Jonathan is “coping” with having a younger brother, Hathaway said: “No coping, just love. Now Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute.”

Hathaway shared that she was pregnant with Jack while filming her upcoming film, “The Witches”, adding that she had to deny wearing “tight” clothes on the film’s set, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Now I have a beautiful almost-11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made ‘The Witches’, so technically he’s all over that performance,” Hathaway said during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.