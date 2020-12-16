Christopher Nolan doesn’t have a smartphone

IANS
Los Angeles
Christopher Nolan
Christopher NolanIANS

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan makes films that have re-organised imagination when it comes to the sci-fi genre of cinema. The filmmaker surprises you with his revelation that he does not own a smartphone. Instead, he has a little flip phone that he uses from time to time.

“It’s true that I don’t have a smartphone. I have a little flip phone that I take with me from time to time. I’m easily distractible so I don’t really want to have access to the internet every time when I’m bored,” Nolan told People magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Advertisement

He added: “I do a lot of my best thinking in those kind of in-between moments that people now fill with online activity, so it benefits me. When I’m working, I’m just surrounded by, I mean, everybody’s got a phone. I can’t hide, so I’m very easy to get in touch with when I’m working.”

Nolan prefers to make calls using a landline than communicating via emails.

“I just have never been particularly interested in communicating with people in that way. I prefer just calling people from a landline. So yeah, I mean, everybody finds their own way to communicate with people and deal with things,” he said.

More News

George Clooney’s new film ‘felt so similar’ to pandemic crisis: Writer

Actor George Clooney had predicted the major hack attack against Sony Pictures employees, according to a leaked email of a studio executive. Photo: AFP

Oscar organisers see April awards ceremony as innovation opportunity

Oscar winners for Best Supporting Actor Mark Rylance, Best Actress Brie Larson, Best Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Supporting Actress Alicia Vikander (L-R) pose backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California 28 February 2016

Jason Sudeikis helped Drew Barrymore peel away her fears

Jason Sudeikis helped Drew Barrymore peel away her fears

Christopher Nolan on why Dimple Kapadia was important for ‘Tenet’

Christopher Nolan