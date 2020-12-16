Christopher Nolan doesn’t have a smartphone

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan makes films that have re-organised imagination when it comes to the sci-fi genre of cinema. The filmmaker surprises you with his revelation that he does not own a smartphone. Instead, he has a little flip phone that he uses from time to time.

“It’s true that I don’t have a smartphone. I have a little flip phone that I take with me from time to time. I’m easily distractible so I don’t really want to have access to the internet every time when I’m bored,” Nolan told People magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.