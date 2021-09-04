Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans, may mystify others

The much-anticipated movie remake of science-fiction epic "Dune" won praise from critics on Friday for its stunning visual spectacle, though some of the initial reviews said that only the most hard-core fans would enjoy the storytelling.

"Dune" debuted at the Venice Film Festival on Friday and will hit theaters and the HBO Max streaming service on 22 Oct. The movie is adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource.

The book was made into a heavily panned 1984 film directed by David Lynch. Fans hoped that the new movie from Denis Villeneuve would capture more of the spirit of Herbert's work.