Daisy Ridley reveals ‘scary’ thing about being in ‘Star Wars’

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has revealed the scary side of fame that came with starring in the global blockbuster franchise.

Ridley became popular as Rey in the recent Star Wars trilogy. She shared she had the “best time” working on the films, but admitted the role attracted a lot of unwanted attention, reports contactmusic.com.

“’Star Was’ was ‘This Thing’. And then it was ‘This Thing That Came To An End’. It hasn’t always been easy,” she said.

“There are things (about being in ‘Star Wars’) I don’t like talking about, because it’s not the good side. People turn up at your doorstep, that’s scary. And I’ve been followed, that’s a bit ‘woah’,” she added.