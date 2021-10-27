Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' is 'gift to film fans everywhere': Christopher Nolan

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan recently heaped praises on Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' and called it one of the greatest blends of VFX and cinematography he has ever seen.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained the recent podcast interview of Nolan where he talked about the mega-budget tent pole 'Dune' and appears like he too has identified himself as an ardent Denis Villeneuve and 'Dune' fan.

For the unversed, the 'Tenet' director sat down with 'Dune' director Villeneuve to discuss the making of the film for an episode of the Directors Cut Podcast, recorded after a screening at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles.