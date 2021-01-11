Halle Berry on heartbreaking fact about Oscar

Actress Halle Berry says it is very heartbreaking that she remains the only woman of colour to win an Oscar for best leading actress in 20 years.

She won the award in 2002 for her performance in “Monster’s Ball”. At that time, it was hailed as a defining moment for Hollywood. Now, she is a possible contender for this year’s Academy Awards for “Bruised”, which she has directed as well.

“The heartbreak I have is because I really thought that night meant that very soon after that, other women of colour, black women, would stand beside me. Now it’s been 20 years and no one has, and so every time Oscar time comes around, I get very reflective and I think, ‘Well maybe this year, maybe this year’. It has become heartbreaking that no one else has stood there,” mirror.co.uk quoted Berry as saying.