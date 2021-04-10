Hip-Hop star DMX dies at 50 one week after heart attack

DMX, the hardcore hip-hop star whose raw, snarling raps chronicled the struggles of the American street and his own inner pain, has died. He was 50 years old.

The rapper's longtime lawyer confirmed DMX's death to AFP, with a statement from his family saying the artist, born Earl Simmons, died after nearly a week on life support following a heart attack.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end," the statement released Friday read, saying the rapper died at White Plains Hospital north of New York City, with loved ones by his side.

"He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," the statement read.

The rapper -- who reigned over the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits including "X Gon' Give It To Ya" and "Party Up" -- was among hip-hop's darkest yet most endearing stars.

He laid out his inner demons for the masses in gritty, hard-driving anthems, with a distinctive poetic vulnerability that gained him commercial and critical acclaim.

Raised in the New York suburb of Yonkers, the artist endured a grim childhood, growing up in housing projects with his mother and siblings where he suffered abuse.