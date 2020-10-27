Idris Elba banned from boxing by mother, wife

IANS
Los Angeles
In this file photo taken on 13 July, 2019 English actor Idris Elba attends the world premiere of 'Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood California. Actor Idris Elba said on 16 March, 2020 that he has tested positive to the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
In this file photo taken on 13 July, 2019 English actor Idris Elba attends the world premiere of 'Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw' at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood California. Actor Idris Elba said on 16 March, 2020 that he has tested positive to the coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Actor Idris Elba, who trained to be a pro kickboxer back in 2017, shared that his mother Eve and wife Sabrina have told him to cut the nonsense out when he proposed making a movie on fighting.

Talking to actor Matthew McConaughey on a streaming website Fane, Elba said: “I really did think about developing an idea (for a film) around an ageing fighter, which means I will get back into the ring.”

Advertisement

He said that his wife was not impressed with the idea and neither was his mum, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“They are like, ‘Cut that nonsense out’.”

Elba says the idea of going back to fighting excited him. “But I don’t need to fight some kid again.”

Elba has been putting his boxing skills to good use by teaching youngsters how to box, to turn them away from knife crime for his series “Idris Elba’s Fight School”.

More News

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet US Box Office again

Liam Neeson Thriller 'Honest Thief' Tops Quiet US Box Office again

George Clooney was once shunned by Hollywood

Actor George Clooney had predicted the major hack attack against Sony Pictures employees, according to a leaked email of a studio executive. Photo: AFP

When Jennifer Aniston considered quitting

This file photo taken on 13 April, 2016 shows Jennifer Aniston arriving for the premiere of 'Mother's Day' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California. Hollywood stars came out to support Aniston on 13 July, 2016, after she penned a scathing blog post railing against years of tabloid scrutiny of her figure and persistent pregnancy rumors. Photo: AFP

Sharon Stone: Robert De Niro the ‘best kisser’

Sharon Stone: Robert De Niro the ‘best kisser’