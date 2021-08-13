Jason Momoa doesn't want his kids to pursue acting

American actor Jason Momoa, who is a father of two children, recently revealed that he isn't eager for his children to follow in his footsteps.

According to People magazine, Momoa, who shares daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, with wife Lisa Bonet, told an entertainment outlet that he hopes his children pick career paths outside of Hollywood. Momoa said, "Aw man, one of them wants to do it and I'm not a fan. I don't want them to." He further added, "I don't know. I'll try my damnedest to keep 'em out of it. I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."