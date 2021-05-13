Robert De Niro to star in Laura Terruso's 'About My Father'

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro will star in “About My Father”, an upcoming film that is loosely based on the life of stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco.

As per Variety, the forthcoming movie will be directed by Laura Terruso, who was behind the hit Netflix YA film “Work It”. The script for “About My Father” will be written by Maniscalco and Austen Earl. De Niro is set to play Maniscalco's father Salvo in the film, reuniting the pair after first appearing together in ace film director Martin Scorsese's mob drama “The Irishman”.

The film's story will follow Sebastian as he tells his old-school Italian immigrant father that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, and Salvo (De Niro) insists on crashing a weekend with her parents. A culture clash and hilarity ensues.