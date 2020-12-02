Robert Pattinson: ‘Tenet’ is Christopher Nolan on steroids

Actor Robert Pattinson says his new film, Tenet, is incredibly complex as well as ambitious, and says the much-awaited Christopher Nolan directorial shows the true possibilities of cinema.

“It’s incredibly ambitious and incredibly complex. I mean no one makes movies like Chris in the first place, and this is kind of Chris Nolan on steroids with all of the new technology within the IMAX cameras, which were designed especially for this movie. I can’t really imagine not seeing it in a theatre,” Pattinson said.

Tenet was originally scheduled to release in July but was postponed several times over the course of the year due to the ongoing pandemic. Through the delays and pushes, Nolan was always sure about releasing the film on big screen.