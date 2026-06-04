32 artistes, technicians to receive National Film Awards 2023

The government has announced the National Film Awards 2023, selecting 32 artistes and technicians in 28 categories for their outstanding contributions to the country’s film industry.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry published the list through a gazette notification issued on 2 June.

According to the notification, veteran actress Jharna Basak Shabnam and noted film editor Fazle Haque have been nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Award alongside late filmmaker Tareque Masud and late cinematographer-director Abdul Latif Bachchu, both of whom are being honoured posthumously.