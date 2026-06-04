32 artistes, technicians to receive National Film Awards 2023
The government has announced the National Film Awards 2023, selecting 32 artistes and technicians in 28 categories for their outstanding contributions to the country’s film industry.
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry published the list through a gazette notification issued on 2 June.
According to the notification, veteran actress Jharna Basak Shabnam and noted film editor Fazle Haque have been nominated for the Lifetime Achievement Award alongside late filmmaker Tareque Masud and late cinematographer-director Abdul Latif Bachchu, both of whom are being honoured posthumously.
Director KM Khaliduzzaman (Khandaker Suman) acclaimed film “Satao” emerged as the biggest winner, securing both the Best Film and Best Director awards.
“Mariam” won the Best Short Film award, while “Leelaboti Nag: The Rebel” was named Best Documentary.
In the acting categories, Afran Nisho received the Best Actor award for his performance in “Surongo”, while Aynun Nahar Putul was adjudged Best Actress for her role in “Satao”.
Monir Ahmed (Shakil) won the Best Supporting Actor award for “Surongo” and Nazia Haque Orsha secured the Best Supporting Actress award for “Ora Shat Jon”.
Ashish Khondkar was honoured in the Best Performance in an Antagonistic Role for “Adventure of Sundarbans”, while Shahiduzzaman Selim received the award for Best Performance in a Comic Role for “Surongo”.
Mohammad Leon won the Best Child Artist award for “Aam Kathaler Chhuti”. Arif Hasan Anaira Khan received Special Child Artist awards for their performances in the same film.
In the music section, Emon Chowdhury won the Best Music Director award for “Adventure of Sundarbans”. Popular singer Balam received the Best Male Playback Singer award for the song “O Priyotoma” from “Priyotoma”, while Avanti Deb Sithi won the Best Female Playback Singer award for “Gaa Chhuye Bolo” from “Surongo”.
Habibur Rahman Habib was named Best Choreographer for “Lal Shari”.
For “Priyotoma”, Someshwar Oli received the Best Lyricist award, Prince Mahmud won the Best Composer award, and Faruk Hossain was honoured as Best Story Writer.
Md. Tasnimul Hasan received the Best Screenplay Writer award for “Raktajaba”.
Mohammad Salah Uddin Ahmed Babu won Best Editor for Ora Shat Jon. Raihan Rafi and Syed Nazim Ud Doula jointly won the Best Dialogue Writer award for “Surongo”.
For “Surongo”, Shahidul Islam won the Best Art Director award and Suman Kumar Sarkar received the Best Cinematographer award.
Sujan Mahmud was awarded Best Sound Recordist for “Satao”.
Bithi Afrin won the Best Costume and Set Design award for “Surongo”, while Sabuj received the Best Make-up Artist award for “Priyotoma”.