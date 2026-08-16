Actress Antara arrested
An Indian model and actress named Antara Bandyopadhyay has been arrested by India’s Railway Police for allegedly assaulting Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel following an argument over a reserved seat on a train in Mumbai.
Antara is accused of boarding a reserved air-conditioned coach of the Aravali Express on 12 August and getting into an argument with RPF personnel. When the situation escalated, she was allegedly accused of removing her clothes and attacking the personnel with a blade.
According to reports by West Bengal-based media outlets Anandabazar and Ei Samay, the Bengali actress was travelling to Surat for a shooting assignment. She had a sleeper-class ticket. Despite having that ticket, she allegedly boarded a reserved AC coach of the Aravali Express.
The incident took place between around 9:30 pm and 10:50 pm in an area between Borivali and Dahanu.
According to the FIR filed against the actress, a passenger asked Antara to vacate the reserved seat. When she refused, the passenger informed the relevant authorities and the RPF.
RPF assistant sub-inspector Yaminikanta Mishra and constable Rajesh Kumar went to the scene and tried to bring the situation under control. Antara allegedly behaved badly with them.
Police claim that at one point the actress removed her clothes and began threatening RPF personnel with a razor blade. She allegedly also injured one of the personnel with the blade. The actress herself was injured in the incident.
According to Yaminikanta Mishra’s complaint, Antara also damaged his uniform and mobile phone.