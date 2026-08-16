Actress Antara arrested

An Indian model and actress named Antara Bandyopadhyay has been arrested by India’s Railway Police for allegedly assaulting Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel following an argument over a reserved seat on a train in Mumbai.

Antara is accused of boarding a reserved air-conditioned coach of the Aravali Express on 12 August and getting into an argument with RPF personnel. When the situation escalated, she was allegedly accused of removing her clothes and attacking the personnel with a blade.