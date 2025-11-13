Methila moves up in Miss Universe voting

Apart from the People’s Choice category, Methila is going strongly in other segments as well. She currently ranks first in ‘Best National Costume’, second in ‘Miss Congeniality’ and ‘Best Evening Gown’, and third in ‘Best Skin’ categories.

Having completed the Phuket leg of the event, Methila is now in Pattaya. She spoke to Prothom Alo twice on Wednesday, once in the morning and again in the evening.

“I was informed about the voting results on Tuesday night. When I saw I had reached third place, I couldn’t believe it at first and my whole body was trembling. I was speechless and started crying. I can’t describe the feeling,” said Methila.