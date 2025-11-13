Methila moves up in Miss Universe voting
The 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant has begun in Thailand, featuring contestants from 121 countries. The organisers have arranged a variety of events and activities involving all participants, and voting has opened in several categories.
As of 8:00 pm on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Tangia Zaman Methila had climbed to third place in the ‘People’s Choice’ category, with 192,313 votes. Contestants from the Philippines and Chile held the first and second positions, respectively. Later in the night, Methila moved up another spot, by early morning she was seen in second place. Voting will continue until 19 November.
Apart from the People’s Choice category, Methila is going strongly in other segments as well. She currently ranks first in ‘Best National Costume’, second in ‘Miss Congeniality’ and ‘Best Evening Gown’, and third in ‘Best Skin’ categories.
Having completed the Phuket leg of the event, Methila is now in Pattaya. She spoke to Prothom Alo twice on Wednesday, once in the morning and again in the evening.
“I was informed about the voting results on Tuesday night. When I saw I had reached third place, I couldn’t believe it at first and my whole body was trembling. I was speechless and started crying. I can’t describe the feeling,” said Methila.
“I’m deeply grateful to everyone, to the people of my country and to my colleagues in the entertainment industry who are encouraging people to vote for me. Their support has truly overwhelmed and deeply inspired me,” she added.
Methila explained that the final selection of the winner would depend on both public votes and the judges’ decisions.
“Since arriving in Thailand, I’ve performed well in every event so far, that’s the impression I’m getting from everyone around me. I’m confident I can do great in the upcoming rounds too. What I need most now is the support and votes from my country’s people,” she said.
“I heard that more than 60,000 votes were cast just on Tuesday. This is the first time Bangladesh has reached such a strong position in the Miss Universe competition. With continued public support, I believe I can bring good news home,” she added.
On Wednesday night, the Miss Universe Bangladesh official Facebook page posted, “We need around 25,000 more votes to reach second place!!!! Inshallah, it will happen tonight!! Bangladesh is unstoppable — vote for Bangladesh!”
Tangia Zaman Methila, who was crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh 2025, reached Thailand on 2 November to participate in the international competition. She had also won the national title in 2020, but could not attend the global event that year due to COVID-19 restrictions.