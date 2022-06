The Maharashtra department of Home Affairs on Monday strengthened the security for actor Salman Khan after a threat letter was sent to the Bollywood actor and his father.

The threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan on 5 June. The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a ‘Threat letter’ to the Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.