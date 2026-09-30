Stealing spotlight with 'Upo', 'Borai Kore' and now 'Mathura', who is this Ankan

Six years ago, on a stormy, rainy night in Khulna, Ankan Kumar wrote the song ‘Mathura’. At that time, he had not yet made a name for himself as a musician.

The song, which grew out of his surroundings, his interests and his feelings of love, has now found a place on Coke Studio Bangla. It was released on 24 September. In four days, the song’s video had been viewed more than 3.3 million times.

‘Mathura’ was inspired by nature, Ankan’s own emotions and the various complexities of love. The song echoes the incompleteness of love, separation and unspoken feelings. Later, when Coke Studio Bangla was planning its new season, he discussed with the team regarding the track.