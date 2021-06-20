It’s “YOUR CHOICE” to love SEVENTEEN

For those who are not into K-pop, a 13-piece act may seem like a dizzying concept. Seventeen, however, have used their number to their advantage. Each member offers something unique to the team. The official fan name is called “CARAT”. The name was taken from the diamond’s mass unit, metaphorically SEVENTEEN is a diamond-like presence, and as the number of CARAT increases, the value of SEVENTEEN also increases. What unique about them is the official colors for Seventeen are Rose Quartz and Serenity. Rose Quartz is warm and soft, and Serenity is quiet, smooth, which used to describe the warmth and clarity of SEVENTEEN.
In their early years, SEVENTEEN won fans’ hearts with their bass-heavy, upbeat tunes, and boyish image. In 2017, however, the band shifted to a more mature sound and image. Since then, the group has continued to explore various genres, with each new song serving as a testament to the act’s versatility.
Though physical album sales globally have nosedived over the past few decades due to the digital distribution of music, SEVENTEEN has maintained stalwart physical sales, with increasingly selling millions of copies each year. While they are one of the top groups in Korea, Japan, China, and Southeast Asian countries, they are also well-known in the USA, South America, Europe, and Australia. In fact, after BTS, they are the longest-charting K-pop act on the Billboard Social 50 charts (151 weeks).
SEVENTEEN is one of the greatest acts that started to slay since their debut. Their debut album "17CARAT" was ranked 9th on Billboard's 10 Best KPOP Albums of 2015, making them the only rookies who debuted that year to make the list.
SEVENTEEN was the very first KPOP group to rank no.1 in Oricon Chart without officially debuting in Japan with their song "Don't Wanna Cry". Last year, Seventeen released “An Ode,” which sold over half a million copies in its first week, bagged a “Daesang” (grand prize) for Album of the Year in the Asia Artist Award, and was named K-pop album of the year by critics from music publication Billboard.
Furthermore, this year SEVENTEEN has earned their first-ever nomination at the Billboard Music Awards. The band is one of the artists running for the "Top Social Artist" award, together with BLACKPINK, BTS, Ariana Grande, and SB19. This nomination shows how the group has solidified their presence in the US market.
Six years since their debut, SEVENTEEN has proven themselves to be one of the most commercially and critically successful acts in South Korea’s pop music scene. This 26 May 2021, in honour of the sixth anniversary of their debut, SEVENTEEN made a very meaningful donation. Their agency PledisEntertainment revealed that the group had made a donation to the international humanitarian development non-governmental organization (NGO) Good Neighbors in order to assist children who have been victims of abuse. It will be used for the recovery of the victims, particularly for the psychological treatments which will support them to maintain their emotional stability balance and restoration of their daily lives at home.
This is not the first time SEVENTEEN has done a good deed. The 13-member boy group has been constantly donating since their debut in 2015. They would provide aid every year when they celebrate the anniversary of their debut. In particular, last year, SEVENTEEN donated to a campaign by Child Fund Korea that gives housing support to deprived children.
Recently, the member Hoshi also donated 100 million won on his birthday on 15th June to the Namyangju Welfare Foundation. After hearing that, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both individual and corporate donations to the foundation have been shrinking—making things harder than ever for Namyangju residents in dire need of help, Hoshi decided to make his donation.
For their own little celebration, SEVENTEEN dropped their special music video "All My Love" where the members feel the cool breeze in a beautiful green field. "All My Love" is a track of the group's 2020 album 'Semicolon', their last Korean album which was sold more than 1.06 million copies in its first week.
Recently, the group is also working on some individual projects. Chinese member Jun released two Mandarin-language singles, ‘Crow’ and ‘Silent Boarding Gate’ in February, while Hoshi dropped his debut mixtape ‘Spider’ in April. Member The8 also released Korean and Mandarin versions of his single ‘Side By Side’ on April 13. A few days ago, on May 28 Mingyu and Wonwoo released “Bittersweet,” their new digital single featuring Lee Hi. Just a few hours after the release, the song had already soared to the top of iTunes charts in at least 10 countries all over the world.
By winning a total of 57 awards including music show wins since their debut, SEVENTEEN is now about to collect more with their eighth upcoming mini-album “Your Choice”. It will be the first release of their "Power of Love" project. “Your Choice” will be out today, 18th June 2021 with a total of six tracks. The tracklist includes 'Ready to Love' (Title track), ‘Heaven's Cloud', 'Anyone', 'GAM3 BO1', 'Wave', and 'Same dream, same mind, same night'. All of the songs are mainly written by Woozi and SEVENTEEN’s producer Bumzu. Other members like S.coups, Vernon, and The8 participated in writing some songs too. HYBE Label’s CEO Bang Si Hyuk turned out to have taken part in the group's title track “Ready to Love”.
The album's title track, "Ready to Love," is an R&B-based pop genre song with a sensual synth base and striking beat. It is a song where one can discover the strong charm of SEVENTEEN's unique, energetic, and mannish melodies. While "GAM3 BO1" features the combination of hip-hop members' excellent rapping styles, "Wave" showcases the mature vocal change of the performance team. In "Same Dream, Same Mind, and Same Night," listeners can feel the perfect harmony of the vocal members. On June 16, their agency Pledis Entertainment said that SEVENTEEN will be performing “Ready to Love,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on June 23. Stay tuned for that.
Try listening to their album “Your Choice” today and decide whether to love them or not. Even if you don’t understand any words, the melody of each song will make you surely happier.
* Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 10th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka