It’s “YOUR CHOICE” to love SEVENTEEN

If you are a fan who is into K-pop for few years then you should have heard the heroic song of the K-pop world “Don’t Wanna Cry” by SEVENTEEN. By this song, SEVENTEEN captured thousands of fans’ and non-fans' hearts. That’s how they are now one of the most popular boy factions in South Korea.

SEVENTEEN is a very talented self-producing K-pop boy group under Pledis Entertainment, one of the relatively popular K-pop companies. The band’s name was taken from the sum of three numbers significant to the group — 13 members, three “sub-units”, one team, and all together SEVENTEEN. The 13 members; S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon (the hip-hop unit); Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan (the vocal unit); Hoshi, Jun, The8, Dino (the performance unit) debuted on May 26, 2015, through the reality program, “Seventeen Project: The Great Battle”.