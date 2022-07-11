Jennifer Lopez reveals her way of changing lifestyle after panic attack

Jennifer revealed that she questioned her sanity until a health professional explained that she needed to take a closer look at her lifestyle.

"My security guard on set came in and picked me up and drove me to the doctor. By the time I got there, I could at least speak again and I was so terrified I thought I was losing my mind," Lopez recounted. "I asked the doctor if I was going crazy. He said, 'No, you're not crazy. You need sleep ... get 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night, don't drink caffeine, and make sure you get your workouts in if you're going to do this much work.'"

Jennifer explained that she "let my own self-care needs go completely" as she prioritized work during a time in her life that yielded the dawn of her lifestyle empire, her debut studio album On the 6 and a budding film career that included her Golden Globe-nominated performance in Selena, as well as her first marriage.

"I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy -- and that's where my journey to wellness began," Jennifer emphasised.