In trying to make everything easier, life has become more complicated: Samia Afrin

Samia Afrin: I wake up very early. I may not go out for a walk, but I walk around on the rooftop at home. Then I do yoga and breathing exercises. I have noticed that I become breathless after a certain period, and I am also trying to improve that. For any patient, it is important to pay attention to their own body.

Working on these things gradually helps the body recover. In fact, many things naturally recover over time, and the body is no exception. If you can take the illness in your stride, the whole process becomes much easier.

I am also being very careful about what I eat. I try to eat fresh food as much as possible. I actually find this quite interesting. In the old days, there were no refrigerators; people went to the market every day and cooked every day. Life was much simpler then. Now, in trying to make everything easier, life itself seems to have become more complicated.