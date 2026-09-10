In trying to make everything easier, life has become more complicated: Samia Afrin

What does your daily routine look like now?
Samia Afrin: I wake up very early. I may not go out for a walk, but I walk around on the rooftop at home. Then I do yoga and breathing exercises. I have noticed that I become breathless after a certain period, and I am also trying to improve that. For any patient, it is important to pay attention to their own body.
Working on these things gradually helps the body recover. In fact, many things naturally recover over time, and the body is no exception. If you can take the illness in your stride, the whole process becomes much easier.
I am also being very careful about what I eat. I try to eat fresh food as much as possible. I actually find this quite interesting. In the old days, there were no refrigerators; people went to the market every day and cooked every day. Life was much simpler then. Now, in trying to make everything easier, life itself seems to have become more complicated.
What is giving you mental comfort and happiness at this time? How are you finding moments that make you feel good?
Samia Afrin: My parents and children live with me, so I spend time with them. I also try to read books from time to time. Often, I read the Bengali translations of surahs from the Holy Quran. I take my time reading them and do so regularly. Music gives me the greatest joy mentally. I love listening to music and I also enjoy singing. Whenever I find a melodious song, I keep listening to it. These days, I have become very fond of all the songs by Musafir Cafe. I seem to spend the whole day listening to their songs. They are so beautiful! These things give me the most comfort.
Sometimes people call me, but I do not feel like talking and do not even have the inclination to do so. At those times, I prefer spending time by myself. I sit on the balcony and spend time with my plants. I have two cats, and I also really enjoy spending time with them. They are so affectionate! I had thought I would not let them into my room for safety reasons. But that did not work out at all—both of them spend all their time in my room.
Close friends come to visit. I spend time with them, but not for very long. Perhaps after sitting and talking for half an hour or an hour, they also realise that I am no longer enjoying myself. Then they leave as well.
And what about support from your family?
Samia Afrin: To be honest, everyone at home has been incredibly supportive. What more can I say about my husband’s support! When people are vulnerable, even a small remark from someone can make them much more upset or emotional. I think my husband, children and parents understand this very well.
Sometimes, perhaps because of physical irritation, I may be in a bad mood or may not feel like listening to anyone. They understand these things very well. So none of them gets into an argument or tries to reason with me. I know that these things will not remain once this phase passes. They handle the little things very beautifully.
Prothom Alo :
How has the experience of prolonged treatment changed the way you look at life?
Samia Afrin: My treatment continued for two years, from 2022 to 2023. After that, I had three years of follow-up. Going through this experience has brought about a change in me. I can no longer tolerate highly stressful conversations. Things that did not affect me much before now affect me as well. With that in mind, and to protect my mental health and maintain my emotional well-being, I keep my distance from toxic people. We are all social beings and we will interact with others, but in some situations, it is also important to protect yourself—you have to understand that too.
You have remained involved in work even while undergoing treatment. What work are you doing now, and what other plans do you have for the future?
Samia Afrin: I am doing a podcast called “Purpose”. I completed the shooting of all the episodes before undergoing surgery. We are now working on those episodes, and they are being released one after another. I am also working on the foundation and trying to upgrade its Facebook page. Many people seek help from us. It feels bad to think that we cannot currently carry out any activities or provide assistance.
I had planned several activities for this year. Before Eid, I organised a medical camp to raise awareness about cancer. I had planned to organise two more medical camps for awareness between October, November and December in my home district of Rajbari. But travelling has become difficult because of my physical condition. I will not have the strength for it. However, if Allah wills, I want to carry out these activities.
I think we are incredibly fortunate. We receive the best medical care, have access to good food and are doing very well. Yet there are so many disadvantaged people around us, and I feel deeply for them. Every morning when I wake up, I think about whether there is something I can do for them.
If we make a collective effort, it is possible. It is simply not possible for one person to do it alone. I also want to set up a wellness studio. That is something I would like to do as well.