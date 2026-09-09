Runa Laila is alive and well, says angry daughter amid death rumours
Tani Laila, the only daughter of renowned singer Runa Laila, has expressed anger over the circulation of a report and an AI-generated video claiming that the legendary singer is 'battling for her life'.
She said her mother, Runa Laila, is completely healthy and alive. She also said the videos and images circulating on social media are not authentic and were created using AI.
Tani Laila, who is currently living in the United States with her family, expressed her frustration in a social media post.
She said she is irritated and fed up with people creating such posts, AI-generated YouTube videos and spreading false news in an attempt to make a small amount of money.
Tani said she would personally start reporting such content. She also urged people to take action against such accounts one by one.
The spread of false reports about her musician mother’s death is particularly distressing for Tani. Runa Laila has earned the love of countless people through six decades in music. Her daughter believes that spreading such a sensitive false report about the legendary singer is disrespectful to the family.
Tani wrote, “My mother is completely healthy and alive; no one has died, nor is anyone on the verge of death. These are all AI-generated videos and images.”
Tani also urged news media to exercise caution. She requested that they verify information and exercise due care before publishing or broadcasting any report about Runa Laila.
Expressing her anger over the rumours about her mother’s death, Tani said, “She is alive! This is becoming unbearable.”
She also urged people who follow Runa Laila to report such accounts.
Meanwhile, Runa Laila has remained active in musical events in recent months. Last month, she performed at two concerts in two Australian states. Before that, she performed at a solo musical event organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. She has also selectively taken part in several other stage programmes.