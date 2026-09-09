Runa Laila is alive and well, says angry daughter amid death rumours

Tani Laila, the only daughter of renowned singer Runa Laila, has expressed anger over the circulation of a report and an AI-generated video claiming that the legendary singer is 'battling for her life'.

She said her mother, Runa Laila, is completely healthy and alive. She also said the videos and images circulating on social media are not authentic and were created using AI.

Tani Laila, who is currently living in the United States with her family, expressed her frustration in a social media post.

She said she is irritated and fed up with people creating such posts, AI-generated YouTube videos and spreading false news in an attempt to make a small amount of money.

Tani said she would personally start reporting such content. She also urged people to take action against such accounts one by one.