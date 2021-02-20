Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, her publicist told AFP Friday.

The mega-celebrity couple's divorce proceedings come just weeks after US media reported the pair were living separately and going through counseling dealing with "regular relationship issues."

Celebrity gossip site TMZ -- which broke the news Friday -- said the separation was "as amicable as a divorce can be."

Kardashian, 40, is asking for joint custody of the couple's four children, it added, with her lawyer Laura Wasser reportedly handing in the divorce papers Friday.