Korean film and tourism festival ends in all splendour

The long-awaited three-day ‘2021 Korean Film and Tourism Festival’ was held at the National Museum of Bangladesh, ending splendidly Friday, 26 November. The event was mainly organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh.

From the first day of the ceremony, the National Museum was packed with Korean culture lovers with more than thousands of visitors. They were able to enjoy various activities at the festival like a VR tour of Korea, Korean folk games, Dalgona candy making, instant photoshoots, and many other eye-catching things. The activities were so packed with fun that hundreds of people were standing in the line waiting for their turn, even though their legs started hurting. As these were first-come, first-serve basis, most of the items became stock out really easily. Starting from 9 years old to 47 years old everyone went to the festival with their friends, family and loved ones to enjoy it together.