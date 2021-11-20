‘Korean Film & Tourism Festival’ in Dhaka to showcase Korean culture

Nowadays ‘Hallyu’ or ‘Korean wave’ became so popular that even if you don’t know anything about South Korean songs, foods, drama or their overall culture, it won’t take too much time for you to get to know about it. Just ask some of your friends and you’ll definitely find someone who’s a crazy fan of K-pop, K-drama, or K-movies. South Korea being the global phenomenon is what ‘Hallyu’ is all about.

K-culture is in an all-time high demand, with series like ‘Squid Game’, Oscar-winning movies like ‘Parasite’, songs like ‘Gangnam Style’ and K-pop idols like BTS and BLACKPINK dominating entertainment across the whole world. Because of South Korea’s well-developed soft power, just like the entire world, ‘Hallyu’ arrived in Bangladesh as well. Now it is so popular here that you can find trendy clothing items from K-shows in various stores, find restaurants offering Korean BBQ, grilled beef bulgogi, and spicy kimchi ramen all around the country. Korean culture's popularity in this country indicates a change of perception among the younger generation who have embraced the Korean wave readily. And to grow your interests more in Korean culture, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh is going to hold a ‘Korean Film and Tourism Festival’ for 3 days from 24 November to 26 November 2021 which will take place at the main auditorium of the National Museum of Bangladesh.