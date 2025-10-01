Ilias Kanchan critically ill, son seeks prayers

Updating on the latest treatment in London, Mirajul said, “The very next day after his arrival, he was admitted under a neurosurgeon at Harley Street Clinic. After three months of extensive tests, on 5 August, a surgery was conducted at Wellington Hospital in London under the Professor Dimitrios. However, physicians had already informed us that the entire tumor could not be removed, as doing so risked paralysis, loss of mobility, speech, or even death. Trusting the decision of physicians, the family allowed them to remove only part of the tumor. The remaining part will be neutralised through radiation and chemotherapy. He needs a total of 30 sessions of radiation and chemotherapy, to be administered five days a week over six weeks. This phase of treatment will begin this month and continue for six weeks. Afterward, he will remain under observation for four weeks. Once the physicians permit, we hope he will be able to return to Bangladesh.”

On behalf of Nirapad Sarak Chai, acting chairman Mirajul Moin requested the people of the country to pray for the recovery of his father, Ilias Kanchan.