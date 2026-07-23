Bangladeshi cinema makes historic debut at Venice Film Festival

Bangladeshi film ‘The Difficult Bride’ has become the country's first entry in the competition category (Orizzonti) of the prestigious Venice International Film Festival. The film is directed by Rubaiyat Hossain.

The 83rd Venice International Film Festival, the world's oldest film festival, will take place at the Venice Lido from 2 to 12 September.

Securing a place in the festival's competition section with her fourth feature film was not easy for Rubaiyat, as only a handful of films were selected from thousands of submissions. The film passed through multiple stages of evaluation before earning its place.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rubaiyat said, “A few days after submitting the film, I was informed that the organisers liked it. That was an incredible moment for me and for my career. Though they did not reveal which section it would premiere in. So, I was a bit anxious about that. Finally, I learned that it had been selected for the festival's official Orizzonti section.”