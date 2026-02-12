Three celebrity sisters Suchanda, Babita and Champa cast their votes
Three movie star sisters Suchanda, Babita and Champa cast their votes this afternoon at the Gulshan Model High School polling centreProthom Alo
Smiling Babita and Suchanda arriving at the polling centreProthom Alo
Sunchanda cast her vote at the Gulshan Model High School centreProthom Alo
Babita and Champa come to cast their votesProthom Alo
In a recent interview with Prothom Alo, Babita has said that they looked for to the new government taking the country ahead, ensuing a peaceful and corruption-free country. She hoped that artistes would be able to work freely and safely.Prothom Alo