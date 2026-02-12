Movies

Three celebrity sisters Suchanda, Babita and Champa cast their votes

Three movie star sisters Suchanda, Babita and Champa cast their votes this afternoon at the Gulshan Model High School polling centre
Smiling Babita and Suchanda arriving at the polling centre
Sunchanda cast her vote at the Gulshan Model High School centre
Babita and Champa come to cast their votes
In a recent interview with Prothom Alo, Babita has said that they looked for to the new government taking the country ahead, ensuing a peaceful and corruption-free country. She hoped that artistes would be able to work freely and safely.
